WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s another snow day for most of the North Country!

As of the early morning hours on Friday, February 4, many school districts in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence county announced their full closure for the day.

This was due to a winter storm that hit the region mid-day on February 3, which brought intensifying snowfall to communities overnight, leading to dangerous road conditions the following morning.

Although many school districts started the morning on a two-hour delay, by 7:30 a.m., most schools in the tri-county region had closed.

A list of submitted closures and delays is included by county below:

Jefferson County

Alexandria Bay: Delayed 2 hours

Belleville Henderson: Closed

Carthage: Closed

General Brown: Closed

Immaculate Heart: Closed

Indian River: Closed

LaFargeville: Delayed 2 hours

Sackets Harbor: Delayed 2 hours

Watertown: Closed

Lewis County

Copenhagen: Delayed 2 hours

Lowville: Delayed 2 hours

South Lewis: Delayed 2 hours

St. Lawrence County

Canton: Closed

Clifton-Fine: Delayed 2 hours

Colton-Pierrepont: Remote learning only

Edwards-Knox: Closed

Gouverneur: Closed

Massena: Closed

Morristown: Delayed 2 hours

Ogdensburg: Closed

Parishville-Hopkinton: Closed

Snow is expected to taper off by early afternoon. A winter storm warning will remain active in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties until 1 p.m. on February 4.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the winter storm for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and new closings and delays.