WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winter Storm Izzy has left many North Country towns under a foot of snow.

After impacting the Southeast over the weekend, the Nor’easter moved into the region in the evening hour on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

The winter storm brought snow and high winds to local towns, which created hazardous driving conditions on North Country roads on January 17. Throughout New York, snow accumulations ranged from as little as two inches, to amounts nearing two feet.

Detailing these accumulations, the National Weather Service released its snowfall update on January 18, which included reports from trained spotters, broadcast media and the general public.

In Jefferson County, Henderson was logged to have the highest snowfall, with 14.5 inches reported by a trained spotter at 8:30 p.m. Broadcast media confirmed that Lyons Falls had the highest amount in Lewis County with 8 inches at 3 p.m. on Monday.

The Buffalo Airport also broke its record daily snowfall amount for January 17, logging 16.2 inches at 1 p.m., beating the previous record of 8.3 inches set in 1958.

A list of all snowfall reports submitted to the National Weather Service on January 17, including their time and location, are included below.

Jefferson County:

Henderson: 14.5 inches at 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia: 11 inches at 3 p.m.

Deferiet: 10 inches at 3 p.m.

Watertown: 8.1 inches at 4:30 p.m.

1 ESE Calcium: 7 inches at 11 a.m.

Natural Bridge: 5 inches at 8 a.m.

Adams: 4 inches at 2 p.m.

Adams Center: 2.8 inches at 12:30 p.m.

Lorraine: 2 inches at 9:30 a.m.

Lewis County: