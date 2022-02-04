WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The winter storm that hit the North Country in the first few days of February is now tapering off, but more snow has been piled onto the region in its wake.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has released has issued its initial snowfall reports for areas that it covers. These reports were submitted by trained spotters and weather experts throughout New York State.

As the winter storm affected local travel, closed schools and businesses and brought winter weather, according to the report, some areas in the North Country received nearly one foot of snow.

A breakdown of snow reports received from towns and villages in the North Country is listed below by county.

Jefferson County

Watertown: 6 inches as of 4 a.m. on February 4

Lewis County

Constableville: 9 inches as of 6 a.m. on February 4

Lowville: 8 inches as of 7 a.m. on February 4

Chases Lake: 7 inches as of 6 a.m. on February 4

Highmarkert: 5.8 inches as of 6 a.m. on February 4

Oswgo County

Redfield: 7.1 inches as of 7 a.m. on February 4

Mexico: 6.7 inches as of 7 a.m. on February 4

Lacona: 2.9 inches as of 7 a.m. on February 4

Although most of the storm has passed the North Country, the National Weather Service warned that the region may still receive a few more inches throughout the day on Friday.

A winter storm warning will remain active in Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. on February 4.