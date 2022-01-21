JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More winter weather will hit Jefferson County this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a severe winter storm watch for Jefferson County, set to begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 22.

According to the National Weather Service, this is in anticipation of heavy lake effect snow starting Saturday night and continuing through Sunday afternoon. Total snow accumulations could reach nine inches in affected areas.

Lake effect snow could create difficult travel conditions. Jefferson County residents are being urged to plan accordingly and begin needed preparations at home or within their vehicles.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the weekend for up-to-date forecasts, current weather alerts and local closings and delays.