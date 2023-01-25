NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter storm warning is in effect for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region through 7 p.m on Thursday and parts of the North Country should expect heavy snowfall.

Up to 14 inches of snow is expected from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon with wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Travel could be very difficult. Widespread accumulation of snow is expected to impact travel on Wednesday and Thursday.

Some North Country schools have announced early dismissal procedures for Wednesday due to the pending storm.