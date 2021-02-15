Winter storm warnings issued for all of North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready, extreme winter weather is on it’s way to the North Country.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York and Burlington, Vermont have issued severe winter storm warnings for most of New York State; including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. These warnings were issued in advance of a major storm system expected to hit most of the northeastern portion of the country.

According to the National Weather Service, in Jefferson and Lewis counties, heavy snow is expected with possible snow accumulation of over nine inches possible. The heaviest snow is forecast to hit Monday night and Tuesday morning.

One model's depiction (HRRR) for the arrival of heavier snow later this evening (darker blue colors). Expect snowfall rates during the night over 1 inch per hour at times. Gusty winds and blowing snow could also be issue over Niagara Frontier near Lake Ontario. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/Ht4Sg1VlFs — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 15, 2021

In St. Lawrence County, heavy snow is also expected to hit with accumulation of six to ten inches possible. The heaviest snow is forecast to hit between midnight and 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

For the entire region, the NWS stated that this weather may crate difficult to impossible travel conditions. These conditions may impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Local residents are urged to begin needed preparations at home or with personal vehicles. If an individual must travel, it is urged to keep emergency supplies inside ones vehicle and allow extra time for travel.

All sever winter storm warnings are to take effect on Monday, February 15, 2021.