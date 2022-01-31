WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The start of February will be marked with another winter storm.

The National Weather Service is currently tracking a winter storm system that is is predicted to arrive in New York late Wednesday night, into Thursday, February 3. This storm is expected to bring snow and sleet, with up to nine inches of snow in the hardest-hit areas.

Subsequently, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Jefferson and Lewis counties, beginning at 10 p.m. on February 2.

According to the NWS, this storm could make travel difficult or impossible, impacting both the morning or evening commutes on Thursday, February 3. Residents are urged to begin needed preparations at home or with their vehicles.

The winter storm watch will remain in effect through the afternoon on Friday, February 4, 2022. Details on the storm may change in the coming days until it arrives in the region.

Check back with ABC50 for updated weather forecasts, all active weather alerts and local closings and delays.