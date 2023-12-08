BURLINGTON, VT. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Sunday, December 10 through Monday, December 11.

The NWS is calling for heavy, wet snow to start around 10 p.m. Sunday night. A total snow accumulations of five to 10 inches, with localized 12 to 18 inches possible across parts of Vermont.

Travel could be very difficult, especially Sunday night into Monday, including the Monday morning commute in parts of Northern New York and Vermont. The alert also said power outages may be possible.

Some snowfall rates on Monday morning could get over an inch per hour. Gusty northwest winds 25 to 35 mph may also cause additional power outages on Monday afternoon into Monday night.