A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jefferson County as of Monday afternoon and will last until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Heavy lake-effect snow is possible with accumulations up to two feet in some areas. There is still uncertainty in exact band placement and amounts, but it’s possible that multiple periods of heavy snow will occur across the Eastern Lake Ontario region, especially across Jefferson County and the city of Watertown.

Travel problems are possible in some local areas. ABC50 will provide updates as we learn more from the National Weather Service in Buffalo.