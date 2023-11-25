WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch starting at 1 a.m. Monday, November 27 through 1 a.m. Wednesday, November 29.

The advisory will be for the Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego County areas. The alert said heavy lake effect snow possible and total snow accumulations of seven inches or more possible in the most persistent lake snows.

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph causing blowing and drifting snow in the Eastern Lake Ontario area.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible in the more well-known lake effect snow areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in wintry conditions.