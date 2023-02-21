JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES, N,Y (WWTI) — A winter storm watch has been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

The National Weather Service issued the storm watch due to possible heavy snow and mixed precipitation. It will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

Total snow accumulation of more than nine inches is possible, along with light ice accumulation.

Travel could be very difficult and impossible in some areas. Hazardous conditions could impact commutes on Wednesday evening and throughout the day on Thursday.