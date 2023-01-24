NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As a winter weather advisory is currently in effect for the Eastern Lake Ontario Region through 7 p.m. Tuesday, North Country residents are already preparing for a winter storm watch to follow.

The winter weather advisory is in place for lake effect snow falling in the region, with additional accumulations of up to six inches expected on Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph will cause blowing snow patches and affect visibility.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that will begin on Wednesday afternoon and remain in effect through Thursday evening for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of more than nine inches in some areas. Travel could be very difficult later Wednesday and into Thursday. Drivers should use caution.