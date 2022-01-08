LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WWTI) — After some North Country towns received over 18 inches of snow over the last few days, the winter weather may continue in North Country counties.

According to the National Weather Service out of Buffalo, a winter storm watch will be in effect from Sunday evening until Monday in Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego Counties. During this time over a foot of snow may be possible in the area.

Additionally, winds could get as high as 35 miles per hour. The weather conditions could make traveling difficult for residents, specifically during the morning or evening commute on Monday.

Individuals are encouraged to prepare for the weather before leaving home and have the needed supplies in their vehicles in case they get caught in the storm.