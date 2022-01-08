LAKE ONTARIO, N.Y. (WWTI) — After some received over 18 inches of snow over the last few days, the winter weather is expected to continue in the North Country.

According to the National Weather Service out of Buffalo, a winter storm watch will be in effect from Sunday evening until Monday in the Eastern Lake Ontario Region. During this time over a foot of snow may be possible in the area.

Additionally, winds could get as high as 35 miles per hour. The weather conditions could make traveling difficult for residents.

The NWS also warned residents that hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Individuals are encouraged to prepare for the weather before leaving home and have the needed supplies in their vehicles in case they get caught in the storm.