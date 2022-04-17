LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Lewis County.

According to the NWS, heavy snow with accumulations up to seven inches are possible within the county from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. The greatest accumulations are expected across the Tug Hill Plateau, while lower elevations are expected to see less snowfall.

A mix of rain and snow is expected to arrive in the watch area Monday afternoon. The precipitation will then change to snow early Monday night according to the NWS.

The NWS advised residents that the snow will be heavy and wet and could cause power outages in addition to travel impacts. Individuals are encouraged to prepare for the conditions and plan accordingly with the predicted weather in mind.