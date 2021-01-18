Winter storm watch issued for North Country counties this week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter storm watch has been issued for counties in the North Country.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York has issued a Winter Storm Watch for both Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The watch is set to take effect early in the morning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch was issued as heavy snow is possible, with total snow accumulations of up to nine inches possible and the highest accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau.

The NWS stated that this extreme weather could result in hazardous travel conditions; impacting evening commutes.

Local residents are encouraged to begin needed preparations at home or with personal vehicles.

The winter storm watch for Jefferson and Lewis Counties will take effect on Tuesday, January 19 at 10 a.m., and is currently set to expire at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.