NEW YORK (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch that will remain in effect from Wednesday night until Friday afternoon.

According to the NWS, heavy snow is possible from February 2 until February 4 with potentially six or more inches of snow affecting northern New York and most of Vermont.

A mix of rain and snow is expected to develop on Wednesday night and change to mostly snow by Thursday. A period of moderate snow is likely Thursday night into Friday, before tapering off to scattered snow showers by Friday afternoon.

They warned that travel could be very difficult and that the hazardous conditions could impact individuals commuting on Thursday evening and Friday morning. More information on the latest winter conditions can be found on the National Weather Service website.