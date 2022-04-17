NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter storm watch will be in effect for several North Country counties starting Monday evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the watch will affect southeastern St. Lawrence, southern Franklin, western Clinton, and western Essex Counties. From Monday evening through Tuesday morning the areas should expect heavy mixed precipitation with snow accumulations of four to eight inches.

The NWS also advised residents in the areas to be prepared for a light glaze of ice accumulations. The rain is expected to mix with and change to heavy wet snow across the area early Tuesday morning and continue through much of the day before tapering off Tuesday evening.

The highest snow totals are expected above 1500 feet with some freezing rain mixed in across the high peaks. While the watch is in effect, individuals are advised that travel could be difficult and hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Residents are encouraged to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on the situation.