JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winter weather is kicking off 2022 in the North Country.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a winter storm watch for both Jefferson and Lewis counties. This is in preparation for a storm system expected to hit the region on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, heavy lake effect snow is possible beginning around midnight on January 6. In the most persistent lake snows, total snow accumulations of nine inches or more are possible.

Additionally, winds are expected to reach as high as 35 miles per hour, resulting in considerable blowing and drifting snows throughout both counties.

These conditions are expected to result in difficult to impossible travel in the North Country, ultimately impacting the morning and evening commute on Thursday, January 6. Residents are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during these snows and if on the roads, use extra caution.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the week for up-to-date weather forecasts, weather alerts and any resulting closing or delays in affected areas.