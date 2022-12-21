JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Monday evening for Jefferson and Lewis counties, according to a report from the National Weather Service in Buffalo.

A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling temperatures into the teens is expected to cause a flash freeze on Friday afternoon.

Strong winds and heavy lake effect snow are possible from Friday night and through most of the weekend with significant blowing and drifting snow.

Wind speeds may get as high as 65 mph on Friday.

Localized blizzard conditions will be possible with wind gusts up to 50 mph on Friday night and Saturday.

Travel for the holiday weekend could be very difficult to impossible at times, especially for northern parts of both counties. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with whiteouts and localized blizzard conditions possible.

Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages.

The report from the National Weather Service includes the following daily weather forecast:

Wednesday Afternoon

A chance of snow showers before 4 p.m.

Mostly cloudy with a high near 33 degrees.

Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy with a low around 21 degrees.

Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday

Rain likely, mainly after 5 p.m.

Cloudy with a high near 40 degrees.

Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 60%.

New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Rain.

Low around 37 degrees.

Windy with a southeast wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 29 to 34 mph after midnight.

Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 100%.

New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday

Rain before 2 p.m.

Rain and snow between 2 p.m. and 3p.m.

Snow after 3 p.m.

Areas of blowing snow after 3 p.m.

High near 49 degrees.

Windy with a southeast wind 28 to 33 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 100%.

New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night

Snow could be heavy at times with areas of blowing snow.

Low around 13 degrees.

Windy.

Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday

Snow could be heavy at times with areas of blowing snow.

High near 23 degrees.

Windy.

Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night

Snow could be heavy at times with areas of blowing snow.

Low around 15 degrees.

Breezy.

Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Christmas Day

Snow could be heavy at times with areas of blowing snow.

High near 24 degrees.

Breezy.

Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night

Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow before 9 p.m.

Mostly cloudy with a low around 14 degrees.

Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

Snow showers likely.

Mostly cloudy with a high near 25 degrees.

Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy with a low around 16 degrees.

Tuesday