JEFFERSON, LEWIS COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) — The winter storm watch issued by the National Weather Service for Jefferson and Lewis counties has been upgraded to a winter storm warning as of Wednesday morning.

The warning will be in effect from 7 p.m. on Wednesday through 6 p.m. on Thursday. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected.

Up to 10 inches of snow is expected with light ice accumulations and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. The widespread snow and ice will create dangerous travel conditions throughout both counties, making travel difficult at times.

Drivers are expected to use extra caution as the winter weather conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.