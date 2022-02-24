WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another winter storm is expected to hit the region on Thursday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe winter storm warning for all of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, set to take effect at 1 a.m. on Friday, February 25.

According to the NWS, a warning was issued as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to the region, with snow accumulations reaching eight to twelve inches.

This warning was previously listed as a winter storm watch by the National Weather Service but was upgraded to a warning early Thursday morning.

The NWS warned that snow will develop after midnight on February 25 and spread northward across the area reaching the international border by sunrise.

Snow will be moderate to heavy at times, with rates of one to two inches per hour expected. Heavy snow is expected to continue throughout the day until 10 p.m on February 25, however it will taper off from east to west in the evening hours.

Residents and travelers should be aware that travel could be difficult to impossible at times during this winter storm. These hazardous conditions are expected to impact both the morning and evening commutes on February 25.

The winter storm warning will remain active from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. on February 25.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the winter storm for updated forecasts, all active weather alerts and any resulting closings and delays.