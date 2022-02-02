WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country, along with many states in the country, is bracing for a major winter storm.

This winter storm began north in Canada and is expected to impact several states spanning from the Rocky Mountains, to the Plains and to the Great Lakes. In preparation for the storm, as of February 2, winter storm alerts are in effect for 92 million Americans.

This included the entire North Country region, as winter storm watches were upgraded to warnings on Wednesday morning. These warnings are set to take effect at 1 a.m. on Thursday, February 3 in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

According to the National Weather Service, light snow will develop around midnight on Thursday and continue through Thursday afternoon. Snowfall will intensify Thursday evening with moderate to heavy snow expected on Thursday night. The storm is forecasted to taper off early in the morning on Friday, February 4.

The NWS is predicting that Watertown and Potsdam will be hit with 8 to 12 inches of snow, Ogdensburg and Massena will get six to eight inches, and there is a 90% chance of six inches or more in Lowville.

These snow accumulations will create difficult to impossible travel conditions in the North Country and across New York State, impacting the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

Those who must travel are urged to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of emergency, as well as allow for extra time.

Winter storm warnings will remain in effect for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties through 1 p.m. on Friday, February 4.

Check back with ABC50 for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and all local school closings and delays.