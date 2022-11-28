WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More snow may be on its way to the North Country.

The National Weather Service has issued severe winter storm watches for both Jefferson and Lewis counties in anticipation of a snowstorm that is expected to hit on Wednesday night.

With this storm, heavy lake effect snow is possible, with total accumulation reaching 8 to 15 inches in the most persistent lake snows, according to the NWS.

Winds could also gust as high as 50 miles per hour and lead to areas of blowing snow. This could cause difficult to impossible travel conditions, as well as bring down tree branches. The heaviest snow is expected on the Tug Hill potion of the eastern Lake Ontario region.

Winter storm watches will take effect in both Jefferson and Lewis Counties Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. and remain active through Thursday afternoon.