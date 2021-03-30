Winter storm watches issued for North Country starting Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several winter storm warnings were issued for counties in the North Country as winter weather is expected to hit the region starting Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo and Burlington released winter storm watches for Jefferson, Lewis and Southeastern St. Lawrence counties. Subsequent weather is expected to begin in the region starting late in the evening on March 30.

According to the NWS, heavy snow is possible with accumulations exceeding nine inches in Jefferson and Lewis counties, and five to ten inches in St. Lawrence county.

The weather alert states that this could impact travel in the morning and evening commutes on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Residents are urged to begin needed preparations at home or with personal vehicles.

The winter storm watch is set to begin at 11 p.m. on March 31 in Jefferson and Lewis counties, and 2 a.m. in St. Lawrence County.