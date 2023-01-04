WATERTOWN, N.Y, (WWIT) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for several counties in the North Country.

The NWS warned that freezing rain is expected to hit Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties either in the morning or afternoon on Wednesday, January 4.

Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain may result in slippery roads. This may cause dangerous travel conditions, scattered power outages and tree damage in some areas depending on severity.

However, icy conditions will hit the two counties at different times. A breakdown of what is to expect is explained below.

Jefferson County

The NWS has predicted that freezing rain will begin around 4 p.m. on Wednesday and continue through 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 5.

This will affect the northern portion of the county with only small amounts in the City of Watertown.

Ice accumulations are expected to reach three-tenths of an inch in some areas.

St. Lawrence County

The NWS said freezing rain will begin around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and continue for 24 hours through 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 5.

Ice accumulations of a tenth to a third of an inch are expected, but locally higher totals of up to half an inch are possible.

The highest ice accumulations are expected across the St. Lawrence Valley and along the northern and eastern periphery of the Adirondacks.

These conditions are expected to impact both the evening and morning commutes in the next 24 hours.

The NWS urged to slow down, use caution and allow for extra time if travel in necessary.