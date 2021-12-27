WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More winter weather is on the way.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for the Eastern Lake Ontario region, including Jefferson and Lewis counties.

According to the NWS, mixed precipitation is expected to begin on Monday night where snow will transition to very light freezing rain or freezing drizzle. This will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities at times.

Snow accumulations of an inch or less and a glaze to a few hundredths of ice accumulations are predicted or the region.

Local residents are urged to use caution while driving as this weather could impact the evening commute on Monday, December 27.

The winter weather advisory will take effect at 6 p.m. and expire on Tuesday, December 28 at 4 a.m. Check back with ABC50 throughout the night for updated forecasts and all current weather alerts.