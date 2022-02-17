WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rain will turn to wintry weather on Thursday night.

In preparation for this change, the National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

According to the NWS, at around 7 p.m. on February 17 in Jefferson County, the region will begin to see periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain.

This will lead to snow accumulations of two to five inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch, with the greatest accumulations along the St. Lawrence River. Winds will also gust as high as 40 miles per hour.

In Lewis County, the NWS stated that winter weather will begin around 11 p.m. on February 17, with similar precipitation including snow, sleet or freezing rain.

Snow accumulations may reach one inch and ice may accumulate up to one-tenth of an inch. Winds will also gust up to 40 miles per hour.

The mixture of snow and rapidly falling temperatures in both counties will result in icy and snow-covered roads. Snow will reduce visibility throughout Thursday night and taper off Friday morning. Local residents and drivers in the area are urged to slow down and use caution while driving.

The winter weather advisories in Jefferson and Lewis counties will remain active through 9 a.m. on Friday, February 18. Flood watches also remain active for the entire North Country until 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 17.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and all local closings and delays.