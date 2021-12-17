WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winter weather is again on its way to the North Country.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued moderate winter weather advisories for the Eastern Lake Ontario region. This includes both Jefferson and Lewis counties, as well as Oswego County.

According to the NWS, snow will begin mid-morning on Saturday, December 18. This will continue throughout the day and into the nighttime hours on Saturday.

Total snow accumulations are expected to reach three to five inches and will impact the cities of Watertown, Lowville and Oswego.

Periods of snow will result in snow-covered roads and limited visibilities. Residents are urged to plan on slippery road conditions during this time and slow down and use caution when driving.

Winter weather advisories for both counties will expire at 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 18. Check back with ABC50 for up-to-date forecasts and weather alerts.