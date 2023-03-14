(WWTI) — A winter storm warning remains in effect for Lewis County and winter weather advisory for Jefferson County. A winter weather advisory is in effect for St. Lawrence County. The advisories will be in effect until 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Lewis County

Lewis County is expecting up to five more inches of heavy snow and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County is expecting up to three inches of additional snow and wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibility in some areas. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution.

St. Lawrence County

Southwestern St. Lawrence County is expecting up to four additional inches of snow and wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

The most intense snowfall is expected through the afternoon hours before diminishing Tuesday evening. Snow will resume again later Tuesday night.

Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time when traveling.