LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get ready for more lake effect snow tonight!

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lewis County beginning at 7 p.m. on January 27. This is an expansion to an earlier advisory issued on Thursday morning for Jefferson County.

According to the NWS, lake effect snow is expected in Lewis County with snow falling in relatively narrow bands. Four to seven inches of snow could accumulate in the most persistent lake snows.

Residents are warned that these snows will create hazardous conditions on the roads. The NWS said the plan for slippery and rapidly changing road conditions. This snow could impact the morning commute on January 28.

