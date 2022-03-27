NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The winter weather advisory that was issued for Jefferson and Lewis Counties has been extended.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will remain in effect until 2 a.m. on Monday. During this time snow accumulations of four to six inches are expected across the Tug Hill Plateau and one to three inches are expected across lower elevations.

The NWS service warned that the periods of snow will result in snow-covered roads and limit visibility for drivers. Residents should be prepared for slippery road conditions and are encouraged to drive slow and exercise caution when on the road.