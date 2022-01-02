NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There is a winter weather advisory in effect for several North Country Counties.

The advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. on Sunday in both Jefferson and Lewis County. Residents in the areas should expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulations from two to four inches.

The NWS also warned that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will result in slippery roadways and limit visibility. As a result, drivers should drive slow and exercise caution while driving.

The advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Sunday in southeastern and southwestern St. Lawrence, Franklin, and western Clinton County.

Residents in the areas should also expect mixed precipitation and accumulations of three to five inches of snow. The NWS also predicted up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulations.

The greatest snowfall accumulations are expected along the international border and the northern Adirondacks. Residents are encouraged to submit their snow and ice reports through the National Weather Service website, or on their social media.