Winter weather advisory for North Country counties to remain through Wednesday night

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has announced a winter weather advisory for counties in the North Country.

The National Weather Services out of Buffalo N.Y. published a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties. The advisory is set to begin at 8 p.m. on December 1 and end at 7 p.m. on December 2.

According to the NWS, local residents in the Tug Hill region can expect snowfall accumulations of four to eight inches; with lower elevations seeing 2 inches or less. Additionally, winds are predicted to gust up to 30 mph in the region.

The National Weather service stated that periods of snow will result in roads covered in snow and limited visibility.

North Country residents are warned of difficult travel during this weather, impacting both morning and evening commutes on Wednesday.

