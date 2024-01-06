WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

The advisory is slated to start at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 6 and run until 7 p.m. Sunday, January 7. Jefferson and Lewis counties could get four to eight inches of snow in some parts while St. Lawrence County may get three to six inches.

The majority of the snowfall and greatest impact on travel will be tonight. Driver should be prepared for slippery road conditions and possible reduced visibilities.

A good portion of the rest of New York State is under a Winter Storm Warning.