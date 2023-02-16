JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory is in effect for central and northern Jefferson County on Thursday.

The advisory will remain in effect through 1 p.m. on Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected with total snow accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of one quarter of an inch.

The National Weather Service is warning that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibility. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution.

Power outages and tree damage are possible due to ice. Hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.