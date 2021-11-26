Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect for parts of the North Country through Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The advisory is in place for Jefferson and Lewis counties, including Watertown and Lowville. Lake effect snow is expected with additional snow accumulations of up to 10 inches in areas with the most persistent lake snows.

Wind gusts will be as high as 35mph. Drivers should be prepared for slippery road conditions. Travel across the Tug Hill plateau may be difficult. The National Weather Service advises all travelers to be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.