WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Winter weather may finally arrive in the north country.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson and Lewis Counties that will run until 10 a.m. Thursday, January 4 due to expected lake effect snow. Forecasters are expecting a total snow accumulation of three to six inches in the most persistent lake effect snow areas.

Light snow will start this morning across the Tug Hill area before moving north toward Watertown and Fort Drum this afternoon and this evening thanks to the changing wind directions.

The winds will shift back to the northwest will then push snow bands back across the Tug Hill and into Oswego County after midnight tonight.

There could be slippery road conditions and they could impact the morning or evening commute today as well as the morning commute on Thursday.

St. Lawrence County was issued a special weather statement by the NWS office in Burlington, Vt. This is due to possible patchy freezing drizzle is some part of the county.