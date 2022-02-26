NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for Jefferson County.

According to the National Weather Service, lake effect snow with snow accumulations of four to eight inches and winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour is expected in the county. The advisory will remain in effect from 7 p.m. on Saturday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The NWS warned residents that travel could be difficult and areas with blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. They also notified residents in the area that the lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands.

For that reason, individuals should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and are encouraged to submit snow reports on through the NWS website or social media.