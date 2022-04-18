JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More winter weather is on its way to the North Country.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Oswego counties, which is set to go into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 18.

According to the NWS, snow is expected to hit both counties with snow accumulations of five to ten inches across the region.

Beginning around 8 p.m., periods of snow will result in snow-covered roads and limited visibilities. This could impact the morning commute on Tuesday, April 19. Residents and travelers are urged to slow down and use caution while driving during this winter weather.

Snow is also expected to move across the entire region as a winter storm warning has been issued for Lewis County and a winter storm watch was issued for St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.

All winter weather alerts will remain active until Tuesday, April 19.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and any local closings or delays.