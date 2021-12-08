JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service out of Buffalo issued a winter weather advisory for Jefferson County on Wednesday.

According to the NWS, the advisory will remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. Residents in the county should expect lake effect snow, with accumulations from three to six inches.

The conditions will affect mainly the far western portions near the Lake Ontario Shoreline in Jefferson County.

Residents should be prepared for slippery road conditions which may affect travel throughout the day. The NWS also warned individuals that the snow will fall in relatively narrow bands so they should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.