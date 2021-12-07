Winter weather advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis Counties

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

According to the NWS, the advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. on Tuesday. During this time residents should expect four to eight inches of lake effect snow and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

The elements will impact the eastern Lake Ontario region and higher terrain such as the Tug Hill plateau. As a result, individuals in the areas should anticipate difficult travel conditions and remain alert on the road.

Since the lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands residents should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and visibility. More information can be found on the NWS website.