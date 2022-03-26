NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

According to the NWS, the advisory will remain in effect from 8 p.m. on Saturday until 8 p.m. on Sunday. During this time snow and blowing snow is expected.

Snow accumulations of five to nine inches are possible across the Tug Hill Plateau. Additionally, the areas may experience winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour that will produce blowing and drifting snow.

The periods of snow will result in snow-covered roads and will limit visibility while driving. Since the conditions may make travel difficult, residents are encouraged to slow down and exercise caution when driving.