Winter weather advisory issued for Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Snow is in the forecast at the North Country prepares to close out November.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York has issued winter weather advisories for many counties in the Eastern Lake Ontario region. This includes both Jefferson and Lewis counties, as well as Oswego County.

According to the NWS, snow is expected in the region with total accumulations bringing three to five inches in some areas. The heaviest snow bands are expected on the Tug Hill Plateau.

Local residents warned of slippery road conditions. Periods of snow will also result in snow-covered roads and limited visibilities.

This has the potential to impact the morning commute on Wednesday, December 1. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while driving.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for locations east of Lake Ontario beginning this evening through Wednesday morning. Expect snowfall accumulations of 3-5 inches and possible slippery travel conditions overnight. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/uHiljqAom5 — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 30, 2021

The winter weather advisory is set to take effect at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1. It will expire on December 1 at 6 p.m. Check back with ABC50 for all current weather alerts and future updates.