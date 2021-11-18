Winter weather advisory issued for Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winter weather is on its way to Lewis County.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for Lewis County, which will go into effect on Thursday night.

According to the NWS, lake effect snow is expected to hit the region. Total snow accumulations of four to eight inches may accumulate in the most persistent snow bands with the most snow piling up on the Tug Hill Plateau.

The NWS warns that this weather may create difficult travel conditions that may impact morning or evening commutes in Lewis County. Local residents are urged to be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Strong cold front brings rain and falling temperatures today. Lake Effect Snow kicks into full gear tonight. Several inches of snow expected into Friday east and southeast of both Lakes. https://t.co/27Qnr1FvEk for the latest. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/B71VCN2uXS — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) November 18, 2021

This winter weather advisory will go into effect starting at 7 p.m. on November 18. It will expire on Friday morning at 10 a.m.

