LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory will be in effect in Lewis County on Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, lake effect snow is expected throughout the county from 7 a.m until 7 p.m. on Sunday. During this time residents should be prepared for snow accumulations of three to six inches and winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour.

The NWS warned residents that travel could be difficult and areas with blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. They also notified residents in the area that the lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands.

For that reason, individuals should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and are encouraged to submit snow reports on through the NWS website or social media.