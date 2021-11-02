Winter weather advisory issued for Lewis County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Here comes the snow!

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory for Lewis and Oswego counties. This advisory was issued as lake effect snow is expected to impact the region.

According to the NWS, lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands starting around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and through 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Snow accumulations of three to five inches is expected in the most persistent lake snows.

The greatest accumulations will fall on the Tug Hill, with lower amounts falling on locations father inland from Lake Ontario.

Local residents are warned of slippery road conditions that could impact morning commutes. Drivers are also warned of rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

Check back with ABC50 for all current weather updates and warnings.