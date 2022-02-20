NORTHERN NEW YORK (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northern New York.

The advisory will remain in effect from 5 a.m. on Monday until 1 a.m. on Tuesday. During this time freezing rain drizzles are expected in portions of northern Vermont and northern New York.

On Monday, ice accumulation will be primarily in the higher terrain of the northern Adirondacks and northern Greens. Areas of freezing drizzle will expand into St. Lawrence and northern Champlain Valleys by Monday evening.

Total ice accumulations are expected to be a light gaze. The conditions could create very slippery sidewalks, roads, and bridges. The hazardous conditions could impact individuals in the area’s morning and evening commute.

Residents are advised to drive slow when on the roads and to allow extra time for travel. The NWS also encouraged individuals to prepare for possible power outages.