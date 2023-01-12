ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin counties.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Thursday morning that begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday and remains in effect through 1 a.m. on Friday, January 13.

Freezing rain is expected. Drivers should be cautious of slippery roads as hazardous conditions are expected during the Thursday evening commute.

Precipitation will begin as a mix of snow and freezing rain during the afternoon and transition to all freezing rain Thursday evening before ending around midnight, according to the NWS.

Drivers are advised to allow for extra travel time and remain cautious. Residents are advised to prepare for possible power outages.