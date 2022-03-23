ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The winter weather isn’t over quite yet.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for northern and southeastern St. Lawrence County as mixed precipitation is expected on March 23.

According to the NWS, total snow accumulation may reach one inch and ice may accumulate to around two-tenths of an inch.

This winter weather is expected to begin around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 and continue through 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 24.

Additional areas included in the advisory were southern Franklin, western Clinton and western Essex counties. Higher elevations of the Adirondacks could see additional ice accumulations into Thursday afternoon.

Residents are urged to plan on slippery road conditions. The winter weather could impact the morning commute on March 24. Slow down and use caution while traveling and allow extra time if travel is necessary.

Check back with ABC50 for full weather forecasts, active weather alerts and local closings and delays.